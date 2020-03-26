SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police say three of their employees are staying home after they claim they tested positive for COVID-19.
Corporal Angie Wilhite with Shreveport Police says these cases were only reported and they're waiting on paperwork to verify them.
She did not confirm if the employees are officers.
In the meantime, they are taking them very seriously and the employees are staying home under their doctors' orders.
Wilhite says the police department is being extra careful to protect themselves from COVID-19.
Officers are using proper PPE equipment. Those things include masks, gloves, shields and types of cleaners to clean patrol cars.
Officers are to clean their units before and after shifts and after they transport any prisoners.
Wilhite says social distancing has always been a part of their protocol.
"We're taught to keep a 6-foot reactionary gap,” Wilhite said. “We want to stay 6 feet away from anybody we contact just in case there’s a threat there we'll be able to respond to it. So that's not really anything out of the ordinary us, but we are taking extra precautions to stay at least 6 feet away from each other."
Wilhite says one thing they're lacking is hand sanitizer.She says the department is accepting donations.
KTBS also checked with Shreveport Fire Department.
Chief Fred Sanders say they do not have any confirmed cases from their department.