TEXARKANA, TX. - The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were notified of a one vehicle crash around 12:32 a.m. on Sunday, November 8.
The crash occurred on County Road 3302 in Bowie County, which is about six miles north of DeKalb.
A preliminary investigation indicates that a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling south on County Road 3302.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver of the Chevrolet lost control as the vehicle entered a corner; causing the vehicle to leave the road, overturn and land in a creek submerged. The reason for the driver's lost of control is unknown at this time.
Three teenagers inside the Chevrolet all died at the scene:
Driver - Katelyn Vaughn, 17-year-old of Simms
Two passengers - Megan Daniel and Ashlin Cox of New Boston
Daniel was 17, and Cox was 19.
All three were pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Catie Hawkins and taken to a local funeral home in New Boston.
This crash remains under investigation and no additional information is currently available.