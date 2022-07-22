TEXARKANA, Texas – Three teens were arrested Friday morning after breaking into the abandoned McCartney Hotel in Texarkana.
According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, around 3:15 a.m. on Friday, a railroad worker at a nearby train yard reported he could see flashlights coming from the hotel building.
The worker also said he could hear something crashing to the ground over the sound of the train engine. When he walked closer to the hotel to investigate, the worker witnessed three teens running westbound away from the abandoned building.
Texarkana police found three teens covered in dust about a block away from the hotel.
The teens reportedly threw rocks, chairs and other debris from the eighth floor of the hotel, breaking windows and causing big dents in vehicles parked below.
Titus Smith, 17, and the two juveniles - ages 15 and 16 - were arrested and charged with criminal trespassing and mischief. Smith was booked into the Bi-State jail and the two juveniles were taken to a juvenile detention facility.