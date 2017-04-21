Shreveport police have taken three juveniles into custody after they allegedly went joyriding in a stolen vehicle.
Corporal Marcus Hines tells KTBS 3 News the vehicle was reported stolen from Haywood and Alton Place.
The trio allegedly went through a fence belonging to 2020 Seafood Market Restaurant, at Greenwood Lane and Greenwood Road.
Bianca Smith who works at the restaurant witnessed what happened.
"As we see the truck coming, it started turning real fast. next thing you know they hit our gate and once they hit our gate we all ran outside to chase them down," Smith explained. "Once all the poles fell off, the pole almost hit my car. So, I was very scared, I didn't want it to tear up my car."
Witnesses called police shortly after 10 a.m. Officers pursued the teens who then clipped a home on Barbara Avenue, drove into a ditch, jumped out of the truck, and were captured while running.
"I'm just glad that they're caught," said Smith. "They could have been hurt. I'm glad they're not hurt. They could have hurt somebody else standing outside."
The trio has been booked into Juvenile Detention Center.