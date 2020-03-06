SHREVEPORT, La. - Cal Alexander is the guy other spelling bee contestants look up to.
He’s won the Northwest Louisiana Regional Spelling Bee not once, not twice, but three times in a row. It took him to Washington D.C. for the Scripp's National Spelling Bee in 2016, 2017 and 2018.
"I really liked seeing my friends I made over the previous years, making great memories together around the city,” said Alexander. “We shared great times with each other throughout the whole bee process."
Alexander aged out of the competition this year, otherwise, he'd be competing.
The 15-year-old Caddo Magnet High School student says he's been keeping busy with violin and doing a lot of traveling. He won't be able to attend Saturday’s regional spelling bee, but he has some words of wisdom for those competing.
"My whole spelling career has been a great journey. I hope all kids in Caddo Parish, and anywhere around the world can have the same opportunity that I had. It was really great. All the perseverance and work I have done has helped me, even now a days. Besides that, getting to make new friends, grow my knowledge and enrich my values, especially sportsmanship and dedication."