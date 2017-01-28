Bossier City Police are investigating a three vehicle crash that left one man with potentially life-threatening injuries. The crash happened at approximately 3 PM Saturday at the intersection of Barksdale Boulevard and Robert E. Lee Boulevard.
Witnesses say a Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck driven by Bruce Warner Beaudean Jr., 64, of Elm Grove was traveling northbound on Barksdale Boulevard at a high rate of speed when it was struck by a Dodge Charger that had exited the River Crest retail center and traveled eastbound across Barksdale. The collision caused Beaudean's pickup truck to hit another car that was stopped westbound at the stop sign on Robert E. Lee Boulevard. The pickup truck then rolled over resulting in Beaudean being ejected.
Bossier City Fire Department personnel transported Beaudean to University Health in Shreveport for treatment. Beaudean's son, Emile Nicholas Beaudean, 35, of Haughton was a passenger in the pick up truck. He was also taken to University Health with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.
Bruce Beaudean was issued citations for careless operation and no seat belt.
The driver of the Charger, James Jay Warren, 28, of Bossier City was cited for disregard of a stop sign.
The driver of the third vehicle was not injured.