SHREVEPORT, La. - Three victims are hospitalized after being shot in downtown Shreveport early Saturday morning.
The shooting happened around 5:23 a.m. at the intersection of Travis Street and Spring Street. An altercation occurred where the male suspect shot multiple rounds in the open parking lot. The suspect who was arrested has been identified as Tydius Williams who used a .45 caliber according to Shreveport Police.
Two women and one male were shot and taken to a nearby hospital to be treated with non-life threatening injuries.