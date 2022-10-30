SHREVEPORT, La. - Three non-life threatening shootings were reported in Shreveport over the weekend.
On Friday Oct. 28, an 18-year-old male was shot in the right arm at the Holiday Inn Express on Interstate Drive just before midnight. The victim was transported to Willis-Knighton South and taken to Oschner LSU Health by police. There are no reported suspects at this time. The investigation is currently ongoing.
Shreveport Police Department reported a shooting that occurred at 4 a.m. on Sunday that happened on the 1100 block of East Kings Hwy. The victim claimed he heard a shot and felt a sting in his back. He was privately transported to a hospital. SPD said there are no suspects.
A man was shot at 11:07 a.m. on the 600 block of Argyle in West Cedar Grove on Sunday. The victim and his girlfriend were walking west when the suspect's vehicle approached them heading east. The man was shot in the posterior. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about these crimes should contact the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300.