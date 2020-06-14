Three women shot in early morning drive-by in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Three women are recovering in the hospital this morning after an early morning drive-by shooting in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood.
According to Shreveport Police, the women were in a car at the intersection of Velva Avenue and Kings Highway just before 4 A.M. Sunday morning.
While they were at the intersection, another vehicle pulled alongside the women and someone fired into their car several times with a shotgun.
The victims were taken by personal vehicle to Ochsner LSU Health, it's unclear at this time if the women drove themselves.
Two of the women suffered gunshot wounds to the arm, the third was shot in foot. All of the injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
Shreveport Police are still investigating but there are currently no known suspects or vehicle description at this time.