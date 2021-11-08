SHREVEPORT, La. - A storm system located just west of California late Monday afternoon is forecast to bring the next weather change to the ArkLaTex on Thursday.
Showers and isolated thunderstorms are forecast to move in with a cold front early Thursday. Temperatures are expected to start out in the 50s-60s.
By afternoon, clouds are projected to clear as cooler and drier air moves in. Highs should be in the 60s to near 70.
Rainfall may add up to an inch or more in some areas.
Severe weather is not forecast at this time according to the Storm Prediction Center. We will keep you posted.
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
STAY CONNECTED
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Patrick Dennis are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.