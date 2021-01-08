SHREVEPORT, La. – Tickets to the iconic collegiate gridiron matchup between Southern University and Grambling State University went on sale Friday.
In October, it was announced that the 47th Annual Bayou Classic would be temporarily moved to Shreveport and played Saturday, April 17, at Independence Stadium. This announcement came after a decision of the SWAC Council of Presidents and Chancellors to postpone fall sports contests which also postponed the Bayou Classic until Spring and not as it is annually played in New Orleans each November.
In compliance with CDC guidelines and restrictions for outdoor sporting events, Independence Stadium will be restricted to 25% occupancy for the April game. Tickets sold will automatically be grouped into socially distanced pods inside the stadium.
Tickets for the 47th Annual Bayou Classic can be purchased by any of the following means:
- The My Bayou Classic website (www.MyBayouClassic.com)
- Ticketmaster (http://www.ticketmaster.com)
Ticket prices for the Bayou Classic in range from $36 to $51 plus taxes and associated Ticketmaster fees. Tickets include Club-Level, chair back and bleacher seating throughout Independence Stadium.
Officials also add that all tickets must be purchased in advance.
For more information, visit www.mybayouclassic.com.