SHREVEPORT, La. - Election day is on Tuesday. The last day to receive mail in ballots in Caddo Parish is on Monday. Election officials told KTBS 3 that if you're concerned and have not mailed your ballot yet, you can deliver it to the registrar of voters office or go to your precinct and vote on Election Day.
KTBS 3 asked Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Mike Spence about the integrity of mail in ballots. "The mail in ballots are as you've seen in the past, you dot your candidates and they're scanned through a scanner and this machine is very accurate and the mail in ballots are handled very well by the registrar's office," said Spence.
The ballots are not hand counted. Spence said they are scanned into a scanner. Caddo Registrar of Voters will use three scanners to process the ballots on election night.