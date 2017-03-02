Blooming trees and flowering plants, hints of green in once wintered vegetation. All definite signs Spring is on the way.

One other - the time change. Each year we go back and fourth. We spring forward in March. And fall backward in November.

The origins go back to an essay written by Ben Franklin. In it, he suggested waking up two hours earlier to save candles by making use of the natural morning light, instead.

But it wasn't actually ever enacted, however, until April 30 1916, when Germany introduced Daylight Saving Time to the world. In order to save fuel during the war, they set clocks ahead one hour to minimize the use of artificial lighting.

"The first time it was enacted was World War I. Then it was called War Time Savings Time or Daylight Savings Time. And it was used to increase production in factories, primarily," said Dr. Gary Joiner, LSU-S history professor.

Many other countries followed suit, Including America.

"Versions of it were brought back in World War II. And much later on we adopted it. The United States adopted it. And so did Europe," said Joiner.

American farmers were sold on the idea.

It allows for a longer planting day based on when they typically get up, Joiner said.

Even back then, as now, it was only used in the summer. And it was so popular, some moved to have it being used the whole year. But there were some problems with that idea.

"If you have Daylight Saving Time in the winter, kids will go out and catch school buses at the equivalent of 5 o'clock in the morning and it's bad weather and you don't want them to die of hypothermia," Joiner said.

Adding that extra hour to Winter months didn't fly.

Daylight Saving Time allows for an extra hour in the evening for either business or recreation. And although most of us love that extra hour of light, it does come with a short-lived, up-front price to pay that first day or two Daylight Saving Time begins.

"For a lot of people the changes, particularly the Spring changes are harder. And it's sort of like having jet lag. Or maybe a mild hangover," Joiner said.

Daylight Saving Time officially begins at 2 a.m. March 12.