Timex Group says it plans to close its distribution center in North Little Rock by the end of the year, which would leave 64 employees out of a job.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the company's decision marks the end of more than 70 years of its presence in Arkansas. The watch company says 64 employees at the North Little Rock location handle the distribution, customer-call center and repair and service operations for both U.S. and Canada markets. The call center will move to Timex's facility in the Philippines, and the rest of the operations will move to a third-party company in Indianapolis.
North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce President John Owens says the decision is a "sign of the times." The closure comes at a time when the traditional watch industry has been facing competition from smart watches.