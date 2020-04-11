Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SHREVEPORT LA HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN LOUISIANA... BAYOU DORCHEAT AT DIXIE INN AFFECTING WEBSTER, BOSSIER AND BIENVILLE PARISHES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. CAUTION IS URGED WHEN WALKING NEAR RIVERBANKS. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. FOR MORE HYDROLOGIC INFORMATION, COPY AND PASTE THE FOLLOWING WEBSITE ADDRESS INTO YOUR FAVORITE WEB BROWSER URL BAR: WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=SHV THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SHREVEPORT HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE BAYOU DORCHEAT AT DIXIE INN. * FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT TO WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. * AT 10:00 AM CDT SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 12.6 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 14.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE EARLY TUESDAY MORNING TO A CREST OF 14.0 FEET EARLY TUESDAY MORNING. IT WILL THEN FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE TUESDAY EVENING. * IMPACT...AT 14.0 FEET, EXPECT MINOR LOWLAND FLOODING WITH THE BOAT RAMP SUFFERING OVERFLOW. &&