Tiny house raffle to benefit CASA of Northeast Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas - Have you ever dreamed of living in a tiny house? Here's your chance to do just that, and make a big difference in the lives of children.
The Texarkana Children's Advocacy Center and Court Appointed Special Advocates or CASA is raffling off tickets for a tiny casa. Tickets are $20 each.
The tiny house comes with a stove, refrigerator, sink and microwave.
It was built by students at Texarkana College. The drawing will be held on Monday.
All proceeds go towards supporting abused children in Texas and Arkansas.
Click here to purchase tickets.