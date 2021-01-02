SHREVEPORT, La. -- With 2020 over and done, there's almost a universal feeling of good riddance toward a turbulent year. The pandemic, which is still ongoing into 2021, has impacted just about everyone. So, it's no surprise it's one of the most commonly named things we want to leave behind. KTBS spoke with several people in Downtown Shreveport to see what else they are planning to leave behind in 2021.
“I'm leaving behind fear,” said Kermit Burns. Other answers include isolation, sadness, and racial tensions.
“As a senior it's been kind of depressing at school, we've had a lot taken away from us this year,” said Airline High School senior Dana Le. “No homecoming dance, no pep rallies. We really couldn’t celebrate us being seniors and this being our last year of high school.”
Mental health therapist Fiona Francis says the best way to begin 2021 is start by focusing on your strengths.
“And recognize that making it to 2021 is because of your resilience and focus on things that had you happy at a time when everyone was sad,” said Francis, a therapist and CEO of Therapeutic Village. One example may be not losing a job, but she also says to face your reality if you did go through hardship.
“The reality is what it is, face it and use your strengths to move on,” said Francis. But also practicing mindfulness relaxation, or body scanning and more familiar practices.
“Meditation is good," said Francis. "Daily meditation, affirmation quotes every morning, 'I am worthy. It's a new year, I am not sure what's going to happen, but I am sure how strong I am.'"
And while you may not have a resolution, setting goals can be helpful.
“Focus on your goals," said Francis. "Make them S.M.A.R.T. Which is specific, measurable, attainable, but also, realistic, and timely."
Le has a plan for what she is leaving in 2020.
“I think I want to leave [high school] behind and just get ready to graduate and then go into college,” said Le.
If you are interested in reaching out to Fiona Frances for therapy or another therapist, you can search Psychology.com or click here to find Fiona Francis