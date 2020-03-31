SHREVEPORT, La. - The Food and Drug Administration says there is currently no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with transmission of Covid-19.
But, the New England Journal of Medicine says Covid-19 can live up to four hours on copper, 24 hours on cardboard and up to 72 hours on plastic and stainless steel.
As food is delivered in trucks throughout the country, it's a bit worrisome to think you could be bringing the virus into your home.
That's why shoppers and employees at the Kroger on Youree Drive in Shreveport shared some tips to make sure the only thing you bring into your house, is your groceries.
"First and foremost, wearing gloves is useless. You are putting germs on everything, then bringing the germs home,” said Eydie Comeaux. “The best thing you can do is sanitize before you go in the store."
"We stay six feet away from the customers,” said Antoinette Allen, an employee at Kroger. “We wipe the buggies down with hand sanitizer, so we make sure it's wiped down before everybody uses it."
Comeaux adds to NOT touch everything. Grab once you know you are committed to buying that product. Also, if it comes in a box such as cereal or a frozen meal, throw out the box. The plastic has not been touched by another person. Also, it doesn’t hurt to clean your fruit with dish detergent and water.