MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas - Titus County Sheriff deputies executed a search warrant at a residence in Mount Pleasant on June 23 and recovered 180 stolen tires and wheels. The tires were taken from Diamond C Trailers manufacturer in Mount Pleasant, and the investigation is ongoing to determine how many and to what degree other suspects participated.
The search warrant was executed following the arrests of burglars reported stealing batteries with a forklift at the company. The homeowner of the residence where the tires were recovered was arrested.
The Titus County Sheriff said that more arrests are likely forthcoming as the investigation continues.