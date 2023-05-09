SHREVEPORT, La.-- The Louisiana Department of Health has started a campaign to bring awareness to the problem of counterfeit pills and other drugs laced with fentanyl.
Dr. Martha Whyte, the regional medical director for the area that covers Shreveport-Bossier, today shared the dangers of fentanyl and how to respond to an overdose as it's state and national Fentanyl Awareness Day.
Here is some information from the Louisiana health department:
Know the signs of an overdose
Opioid overdose is life-threatening and requires immediate emergency attention. Look for the following signs if someone appears to be suffering from an overdose:
- Face is extremely pale and/or feels clammy to the touch
- Body goes limp
- Fingernails or lips have a purple or blue color. For people with darker skin, their fingernails or lips may be gray or paler than usual
- Vomiting or making gurgling noises
- Cannot be awakened or are unable to speak
- Breathing or heartbeat slows or stops
Know what to do if someone is experiencing an overdose
- If you suspect someone is experiencing an overdose, call 911 immediately. (Louisiana’s Good Samaritan Law states that a person in need of medical assistance because of a drug overdose cannot face prosecution or penalty for possession of a controlled substance or paraphernalia.)
- If the victim is not breathing adequately, then start rescue breathing (1 breath every 5 seconds) and/or chest compressions (100-120 per minute), based on the rescuer’s training.
- If available, administer naloxone (Narcan) and stay with the victim.
Know what naloxone is, where to get it and how to administer it
- Naloxone, also known under the brand name Narcan, is a life-saving medication approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to prevent opioid overdose.
- Many pharmacies carry naloxone in Louisiana. You can get it from a pharmacy without a prescription. Narcan is covered by Medicaid.
- Naloxone is administered as a nasal spray or by intravenous injection.
- Naloxone works by rapidly blocking the effects of opioids and can restore normal breathing within 2 to 3 minutes in a person whose breathing has slowed, or even stopped, as a result of opioid overdose.
- However, naloxone only works to reverse opioid overdose in the body for 30 to 90 minutes. Many opioids remain in the body longer than that, making it possible for a person to still experience the effects of an overdose after a dose of naloxone wears off.
- Fentanyl and fentanyl analogues are not “naloxone resistant.” More than one dose of naloxone may be required when more potent opioids like fentanyl are involved.
- Naloxone will not harm someone if they are overdosing on drugs other than opioids, so it is always best to use it if you think someone is overdosing.
What Louisiana is doing
LDH has targeted Louisiana’s opioid crisis in its FY 2022 and FY 2023 business plans, with initiatives including:
- Expanding access to Medication for Opioid Use Disorder (MOUD) at 27 office-based opioid treatment (OBOT) facilities throughout the state;
- Expanding access to MOUD by sustaining extended hours and/or 24/7 services at two Opioid Treatment Programs (OTPs) in Shreveport and New Orleans, and extending hours at two additional sites operating within Baton Rouge and Hammond;
- Increasing the number of OTPs throughout the state from 10 to 11 providers to offer MOUD, including recovery support services through peer support specialists and resource coordinators; and
- Distributing more than 20,000 naloxone kits, as well as training on administration, to reduce overdose rates.