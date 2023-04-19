BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Today marks the one-year anniversary of a natural gas pipeline explosion at Barksdale Air Force Base that critically injured two men.
Adam Purland of Stonewall and Clay Moock of Haughton suffered extensive burns in the explosion that happened on April 19, 2022. Purland remains hospitalized, and Moock still receives treatment for his injuries.
The anniversary of that day was recognized today by the men's wives.
Heather Purland said April 19, 2022 at 12:32 was the day she received a phone call no wife would ever want to get: "Your husband's been in an accident. I don't know how bad it is but it'd bad. Get to the hospital now!"
She said that's when her world shattered. The first 48 to 72 hours were the most critical. Now, 365 days later, Adam Purland is a burn survivor, she wrote in a social media post Wednesday.
"A miracle! God's plan!" she said.
Adam Purland survived 98% burns on his body. He's had over 40 surgeries, skin graphs, amputations, organ failure, lung issues, and a host of other medical issues.
"Today was a day of celebration! Day of love!" she said.
Adam Purland's journey is not over but has barely begun.
"I still can’t wrap my head around that it’s been a year but thank god it has. I still have my husband. My kids still have a dad. Some days are trying. Some days are easy. Some days I don’t even want to get out of bed. It’s exhausting and challenging but also comes with rewards! He can say he made it! Thank you for all the love and prayers! We truly appreciate it all!" Heather Purland said.
"Our family has been so blessed by so many people throughout this journey," she said, inviting everyone to comment or share prayers or photographs of Clay Moock.
The family plans to celebrate by having a party with his nurses, therapists and doctors.
"Thank you all for following our journey and for loving our family! #clayscommunity," Trisha Moock wrote.
Energy Transfer LP, the oil and gas company that owned the pipeline that exploded, was fined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration last year for what was labeled a serious violation.
According to the OSHA violation detail, ignition sources were not controlled near a leaking natural gas pipeline, exposing the two employees to fire hazards. Energy Transfer was cited for not providing a work environment “free from recognized hazards that were causing or likely to cause death or serious physical harm.”