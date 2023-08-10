qualifying day 3

Today is the last day for candidates to sign up for the Oct. 14 election. 

Qualifying ends at 4:30 p.m. and that will finalize the list for the ballot. 

Here's a look at area legislative races and highlights of Northwest Louisiana parish races: 

STATEWIDE – Senate and State Representative

BESE District 4 - Stacey Melerine, Shreveport

Senate District 29 – Wendell Jay Luneau, Alexandria

Senate District 31 – Mike McConathy, Natchitoches; Alan Seabaugh, Shreveport.

Senate District 33 – Stewart Cathey Jr., Monroe; Harvey “Ned” White, Monroe.

Senate District 36 - Adam Bass, Bossier City; Robert Mills, Bossier City

Senate District 38 – John Milkovich, Keithville; Thomas Pressly, Shreveport; Chase Jennings, Shreveport

Senate District 39 – Sam Jenkins Jr., Shreveport; Barbara Norton, Shreveport; Cedric Glover, Shreveport; James "Jim" Slagle, Vivian

State Representative District 1 - Danny McCormick, Oil City; Randall Liles, Shreveport

State Representative District 2 – Terence Vinson, Shreveport

State Representative District 3 - Tammy Phelps, Shreveport

State Representative District 4 – Jasmine R. Green, Shreveport; Lyndon B. Johnson, Shreveport; Joy Walters, Shreveport

State Representative District 5 – Dennis Bamburg Jr., Haughton

State Representative District 6 - Evan McMichael, Shreveport; Robert "Bobby" Darrow, Shreveport; Michael Melerine, Shreveport

State Representative District 7 – Larry Bagley, Logansport; Tim Pruitt, Stonewall

State Representative District 8 - Raymond Crews, Bossier City

State Representative District 9 - Dodie Horton, Haughton; Chris Turner, Haughton

State Representative District 10 – Wayne McMahen, Springhill

State Representative District 11 – Ray Ivory Sr., Gibsland; Deandre Alexander, Arcadia

State Representative District 13 – Jack McFarland, Winnfield

State Representative District 22 – Gabe Firment, Pollock

State Representative District 24 – Clarence Beebe, Hornbeck; Rodney Schamerhorn, Leesville

State Representative District 25 – Jason Dewitt, Boyce; Patricia “Trish” Leleux, Woodworth

BOSSIER

Sheriff – Chris Green, Benton; Julian Whittington, Benton

Clerk of Court – Jill Sessions, Benton

Assessor – Bobby Edmiston, Benton

Coroner – Mike Williams, Bossier City

Police Jury District 1 - Michael Farris, Bossier City; Andre Wilson, Doyline; Bob Brotherton, Elm Grove; Mary Odom, Haughton

Police Jury District 2 – Glenn Benton, Haughton

Police Jury District 3 - Philip Rodgers, Benton

Police Jury District 4 – Jack Harvill, Plain Dealing; Donald Stephens, Plain Dealing; John Ed Jorden, Benton

Police Jury District 5 – Julianna Parks, Bossier City

Police Jury District 6 - Chris Marsiglia, Bossier City

Police Jury District 7 – Jimmy Cochran, Bossier City

Police Jury District 8 – Doug Rimmer Sr., Bossier City

Police Jury District 9 – Pam Glorioso, Bossier City; Charles Gray, Bossier City

Police Jury District 10 – Jerome Darby, Bossier City; Mary Giles, Bossier City

Police Jury District 11 – Tom Salzer, Bossier City

Police Jury District 12 – Paul “Mac” Plummer, Bossier City; Keith Sutton, Bossier City

School Board District 4 – John “Tommy” Green, Springhill; Sherri Pool, Benton; William Leighton, Benton

CADDO

Juvenile Court Judge – Justin Courtney, Ida; Heidi Martin, Shreveport

Sheriff – Henry Whitehorn Sr., Shreveport; Shayne Gibson, Greenwood; Eric Hatfield, Shreveport; John Nickelson, Shreveport

Clerk of Court – Mike Spence, Shreveport

Assessor – Kristin Hardin Gonzalez, Shreveport; Brett Frazier, Vivian

Coroner: Todd Thoma, Shreveport

Parish Commission District 1 – Todd Hopkins, Mooringsport; Chris Kracman, Oil City

Parish Commission District 2 - Gregory Young

Parish Commission District 3 – Joshua Hanson, Shreveport; Victor L. Thomas, Shreveport; Michael D. Williams, Shreveport

Parish Commission District 4 – Frank Thaxton, Shreveport; John-Paul Young, Shreveport

Parish Commission District 5 – Roy Burrell, Shreveport

Parish Commission District 6 - Steffon Jones, Shreveport

Parish Commission District 7 – Stormy Gage-Watts, Shreveport

Parish Commission District 8 – Grace Anne Blake, Shreveport; Tim Euler, Shreveport

Parish Commission District 9 - John Atkins

Parish Commission District 10 - Quinton Aught, Shreveport; Ronald "Ronnie" Cothran, Shreveport; Kenny Gordon, Shreveport

Parish Commission District 11 – Ed Lazarus, Keithville

Parish Commission District 12 – Ken Epperson Sr., Shreveport; David Cox, Greenwood

Justice of the Peace Ward 2 (Oil City District) - Philip "Kru" Craft, Vivian

Village of Mooringsport council member - Tyler Justin Gordon, Mooringsport

DESOTO

Sheriff - Kenny Gingles, Stonewall; Jayson Richardson, Gloster

Clerk of Court – Jeremy Evans, Logansport; Layne Huckabay, Gloster; Dean Register, Logansport; Lisa Lobrano Burson, Keachi

Assessor – Haus Cordray, Logansport; Ricky Temple, Mansfield; Coday Johnston, Mansfield

Coroner - Stacey Alexander Henderson, Stonewall

Police Jury District 1A - Jimmy Holmes, Keachi; Zebbulon "Zebb" Rogers, Gloster; Jeremy Wilson, Stonewall

Police Jury District 1B – Bubba Clark, Logansport; Leroy Creech, Logansport; Dewayne Mitchell, Logansport

Police Jury District 1C – Keith Parker, Mansfield

Police Jury District 2 – Robby Latham, Stonewall

Police Jury District 2 - Greg Baker, Stonewall

Police Jury District 4A – Richard Fuller, Mansfield

Police Jury District 4B – Jeri Burrell, Mansfield; Cody Robbins, Mansfield

Police Jury District 4C - Ernel Jones, Mansfield

Police Jury District 4D – Trina Boyd-Simpson, Mansfield; Alvin Williams, Mansfield; Jeff Heard, Mansfield

Police Jury District 5 – Reggie Roe, Frierson

Police Jury District 6 - Ricky McPhearson, Pelican; Rodriguez Dale Ross, Mansfield; Fred Jones, Pelican

Village of Stanley alderman - Marsha McCoy, Logansport

Village of Longstreet - John "Bubba" Smitherman, Logansport

WEBSTER

Sheriff - Jason Parker, Minden

Clerk of Court – Holli Vining, Minden

Assessor – Denise Edwards, Minden

Coroner - Allen Mosely, Minden

Police Jury District 1 – Bruce Blanton, Springhill

Police Jury District 2 - Allen Gilbert, Springhill

Police Jury District 4 – Randy Thomas, Minden

Police Jury District 5 – Mike Griffith, Minden; George Rice, Minden; Cynt Walker, Minden

Police Jury District 6 - Jim Bonsall, Minden

Police Jury District 7 – Steve Lemmons, Dubberly

Police Jury District 8 - Winky Newer, Minden; Nancy Hines, Minden

Police Jury District 9 - Beverly Kennon, Minden

Police Jury District 10 – Darrell Morris, Minden; Johnnye Kennon, Minden

Police Jury District 11 – Steve Ramsey, Heflin

Police Jury District 12 – Adam Lee, Doyline

Justice of the Peace District 3 - Adam Wright, Doyline

Cullen alderman - Lacandy Gipson, Cullen; Terry Lewis, Cullen

BIENVILLE

Sheriff - John Balance, Jamestown; Henry Ford, Arcadia

Clerk of Court - Willie “Eddie” Holmes, Arcadia

Assessor – Ricardo “Rick” Moore, Arcadia; Catherine Perritt, Arcadia

Coroner - Amanda Lindberg, Ringgold

CLAIBORNE

Sheriff -Michael Allen, Homer; Sam Dowies, Homer; Van McDaniel, Homer

Clerk of Court – Brian Flynn, Homer

Assessor – Katie Buckner Coburn, Athens; Bob Robinson, Homer; Mae "Kitty" Williams, Haynesville

Coroner - William Mark Haynes, Homer

Village of Athens alderman - Eric Caldwell, Athens

NATCHITOCHES

Sheriff - Michael “Mike” Wilson, Natchitoches; Steven "Steve" Pezant, Natchitoches; Stuart Wright, Natchitoches

Clerk of Court – David Stamey, Natchitoches

Assessor – Yolanda “Tootie” Chevalier-Reed, Natchitoches

Coroner – Steven Enlow Clanton, Campti

Village of Provencal alderman - James Allen Dupreee, Provencal

RED RIVER

Sheriff - Glen Edwards, Coushatta; Michael Antilley, Coushatta; Thomas "Tommy" Ashworth, Hall Summit

Clerk of Court – Stuart Shaw, Coushatta

Assessor - Dovie Beard, Coushatta

Coroner - Wyche Coleman Jr., Coushatta

Hall Summit police chief - Joshua Adams, Hall Summit

SABINE

Sheriff - Coby Lang, Many; Jeff Evans, Many; Aaron Mitchell, Florien

Clerk of Court -Shelly Salter, Florien

Assessor - Christopher “Chris” Tidwell, Many

Coroner - Mark Holder, Many

Village of Pleasant Hill Mayor - Gloria Stewart, Pleasant Hill

Village of Pleasant Hill alderman - John Guillory, Pleasant Hill

