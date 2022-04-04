VIVIAN, La. - A toddler has been pronounced dead after being pulled from Black Bayou Monday morning and rushed to the hospital. It happened at the end of Gator Hole Freeway east of Vivian.
Details of limited, but KTBS 3 News has learned the 2 year-old's mother found the toddler in the water. She and a neighbor managed to pull the child onto dry land.
Caddo Fire District 8 responded to the scene as well as LifeAir. The child was then flown to Ochsner LSU Health where it was pronounced dead.
Gator Hole Freeway runs off state Highway 2 between Vivian and Hosston.
