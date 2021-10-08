SHREVEPORT, La. – The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified a toddler found in the back seat of a car Thursday afternoon at a mobile home park in far west Shreveport.
The one-year-old child, Joseph Everett, was left in the parked vehicle for several hours before he was found shortly after 3 p.m. at the Forest Estates mobile home park in the 6200 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.
He was pronounced dead at 3:10 p.m.
Shreveport police are investigating the death.
According to the director of Kids and Car Safety, Joseph is the third child to die in a hot car in Louisiana this year and 23rd nationwide.
On Aug. 20, a 1-year-old girl died in Baton Rouge. On June 14, a 2-year-old boy died after being left in a hot car in New Iberia.
Over 1,000 children have died in hot cars nationwide since 1990 with 2018 and 2019 being the two worst years in history. At least 88% of victims are age 3 and under.