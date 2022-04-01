SHREVEPORT, LA --- A 4 year old year old boy was killed and his sister is in serious, but stable, condition after they were both shot while playing with a gun late Friday afternoon.
It happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Morningside Drive.
Police say the four-year-old was playing with the gun. It discharged, striking him in the chest and his sister in the arm.
They were taken to the hospital where the boy was pronounced dead.
Police on the scene warned residents to secure their guns, especially with children in the house, and after a total of three children were shot in Shreveport Friday.
"We must as adults secure our weapons from children," said Sgt. Angie Willhite of the Shreveport Police Department. "Especially small children. They're inquisitive, they're curious, they see things on TV. They want to pick things up that they don't know about and they want to play with them. You keep up in high places. You keep them locked in boxes and in apparatus that children can't manipulate."
This marks the 16th death in Shreveport by a firearm in 2022.