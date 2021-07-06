SHREVEPORT, La. -- A toddler is recovering from burns and four adults face drug and other charges in connection with an investigation of an apartment fire on July 4, Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator said Tuesday in a news release.
The fire was reported around 5:23 a.m. at an apartment in the 300 block of Greenwood Street in Mooringsport.
Caddo sheriff's deputies along with Caddo Fire District No. 7 and North Caddo EMS responded and found a two-year-old juvenile at the residence had received serious burns. The child was transported to Ochsner Health by North Caddo EMS.
Caddo Sheriff’s Lt. Michael Gray said the origin of the apartment fire was suspicious and signs of drug use were present. A joint investigation was initiated by the Caddo Sheriff’s Patrol Division, Caddo Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit, Caddo Sheriff’s Juvenile Detectives, Caddo Sheriff’s Crime Scene Unit and the Louisiana State Fire Marshal.
Approximately three grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and several firearms were seized during the execution of a search warrant.
The following arrests were made:
- Sarah J. Colgin, 27, illegal use of CDS in the presence of a person under the age of 17, cruelty to juveniles;
- Beverly Ann Colgin, 61, illegal use of CDS in the presence of a person under the age of 17;
- Randy Colgin, 68, possession of schedule II, possession of a firearm with CDS, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery; and
- Jonathan M. Colgin, 31, violation of a protective order.
The case remains under investigation.