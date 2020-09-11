SHREVEPORT, La. — A two-year-old is in critical condition after a shooting at a Shreveport apartment complex Friday night.
Over a dozen Shreveport Police Department units have responded to a shooting at the Clear Horizons apartment complex in the Mooretown neighborhood.
Details about the shooting are limited as police continue the investigation.
The shooting happened just before 8:20 p.m.
