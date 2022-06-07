TOLEDO BEND -- The teenager who drowned Monday in Toledo Bend Reservoir was a recent Sabine Parish high school graduate.
Friends are remembering RonSarius Hongo, 18, for his smile, attitude and selfless mannerisms. His death is being mourned in the small Sabine Parish village of Florien, where Hongo was a member of the Florien High Class of 2022. His next chapter was to attend McNeese State University.
But his future was cut short when he and two friends were swimming at the spillway dam at the south end of the reservoir. Hongo was unable to make the distance and went under despite the effort of his two friends. Hongo's body was later recovered in about 14 feet of water.
A GoFundMe page was set up to help Hongo's family with their loss and final celebration of life. As of Tuesday night, more than $4,500 had been donated.
A tribute on the page says Hongo was known to everyone as "Lil Ron" because he entered the world tiny. But he went on to do bigger things in the many short roles he held in his short life.
Hongo was a proud member of the Florien Blackcat basketball team.
"His energy and love for the game was evident" every time he set foot on the court. "He will forever be our No. 11."