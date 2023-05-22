ZWOLLE, La. - Toledo Bend is known as a destination for some of the best fishing in the country. And when families visit the popular lake this summer, they will have a new attraction to check out. It is the Toledo Bend Family Adventure Park in Zwolle.
This weekend, the park held its ribbon cutting for the newest family attraction to Sabine Parish. The adventure park officially opens on Saturday and covers five acres including a lazy river, wading pool, kid's slides, 18-hole mini golf course, food and more.
The Toledo Bend Family Adventure Park sits adjacent to Wildwood Resort. The park will be open daily through the summer.