DOTD state officials are discussing turning Jimmie Davis bridge into a toll bridge to fund construction of new bridge.
Senator Barrow Peacock of Bossier said he received word from the Secretary of the Department of Transportation and Development Shawn Wilson, that they are investigating turning the bridge into a toll bridge. Peacock questions the effectiveness of making the new bridge a toll bridge, due to the Shreveport-Barksdale bridge being so close by.
Plans for construction of a new bridge just north of the current one were released earlier this year. The new plans will require a supplemental environmental assessment, elongating the start of construction on the project.
Local DOTD officials say discussion of funding of the bridge has not yet reached their level.
"I know the state is looking all different potentials of revenue, but I don't believe that an existing bridge crossing should be considered a toll," said Barrow, who has been pushing for renovations of the heavily-traveled bridge.
"Funding for a project of this size is going to come from a number of different places however that's not something that has been discussed on the district level, meaning the local level here, so it's not really something that I can comment on," said DOTD Public Information Officer Erin Buchanan. "However I'm sure those discussions are taking place with the people that need to be having them."
No source of funding is set in stone yet, but the project is estimated to potentially cost upwards of 100 million dollars.