SHREVEPORT, La -- Tom Arceneaux is attempting a political comeback by running for mayor in the city where he's served and practiced law for 40 years.
The Republican made his announcement on Facebook live on his new candidate page. Earlier, he told us why he wants to take on the big problems of leading the city.
"It needs somebody who is solely focused on that job and on this city and making the difficult decisions. And selling those decisions, getting community ownership of those decision to move the city forward in a positive direction," Arceneaux said.
Arceneaux is an attorney, specializing primarily in commercial and government law, for the downtown firm Blanchard, Walker, O'Quin & Roberts. He served as a city councilman from 1982-1990. He's also a former assistant city attorney for the City of Shreveport. And he's been active in civic causes.
While he's been raising campaign cash, there was speculation that Arceneaux might switch to independent. But Arceneaux explained why he remains a Republican.
"I would've felt disingenuous to the people of Shreveport. I have talked to people who are not normally voters for Republicans. And they have enough confidence in me that they think they can vote for me and support me. And I think there will be enough of those people to make this a winnable race," he said.
Political analyst Scott Hughes said of Arceneaux's decision, "When you put the 'R' next to your name in Shreveport politics, from what we've seen the last two elections, that really doesn't seem to help you. The challenge in the mayor's race is not can any candidate win. Mr. Arceneaux might be able to win. The challenge is can he get through the primary."
Arceneaux joins Republican Caddo Parish Commissioner Jim Taliaferro as announced candidates for mayor. Taliaferro made a failed bid for mayor in 2018.
"We cannot continue down the same path with the current mayor, which is why I announced shortly after he sought to abandon Shreveport and seek higher office," Taliaferro said of Adrian Perkins' run for U.S. Senate in 2020.
"I believe voters will make the best decision to restore safety to our city and trust in mayor," Taliaferro added.
Another GOP Caddo Commissioner, Mario Chavez, indicates he's still mulling a possible run.
On the Democrats' side, Mayor Perkins has said he plans to run for re-election. But a real wildcard could be longtime Louisiana State Senator Greg Tarver, who's been critical of Perkins.
Tarver told KTBS on Tuesday that his mind is on the upcoming legislative session. After that, he says he may think about joining the race.
Qualifying takes place July 20-22. Early voting is set for October 25th through November 1. Election day is November 8.