SHREVEPORT, La. - "Today I am urging a Baton Rouge-based Political Action Committee to stop running negative ads against my opponent." That was the message Friday afternoon from Shreveport Republican mayoral candidate, Tom Arceneaux.
The attorney and former city councilman issued a written statement disavowing Watchdog PAC LLC, which Arceneaux says is allegedly responsible for funding negative ads aimed at Democrat candidate, Sen. Greg Tarver.
"I stand by my commitment to the people of Shreveport, and that includes my opponent, his family, and his supporters," said Arceneaux. "I have been, and will remain, focused on moving Shreveport forward, together. As the next Mayor of Shreveport, we’re going to work together, not divided. I’m not running negative ads because that’s not who I am. But I’m looking forward to delivering results and moving our great city forward in the right direction as the next Mayor."
Earlier on Friday, Arceneaux and his wife Elizabeth visited the ballot box to cast their early votes.
The candidate said he believes the number of people who vote will determine his chances in what is expected to be a tight runoff election. "I think will make a big difference," Arceneaux said. "Turn out is key to the results of the election I think."