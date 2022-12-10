SHREVEPORT, La. - Tom Arceneaux, a Republican, has defeated state Sen. Greg Tarver, a Democrat, to become the next mayor of Shreveport in a runoff election held Saturday.
Arceneaux said he is ready to "hit the ground running" after becoming the mayor elect.
"It feels very humbling, and I'm just very grateful...it's not just an election, it's the work that comes after it," said Arceneaux.
Tarver made his concession speech at his headquarters for the night located at The Consortium Venue.
"We will help Tom run this city. We will support him all the way," said Tarver.
Arceneaux received 56% of the vote to Tarver's 44%.
Arceneaux, who served as a city councilman from 1982-1990, was also a former assistant Shreveport city attorney and has been active in civic causes. Mayor Adrian Perkins along with his two Democratic mayoral predecessors endorsed Arceneaux for the mayoral runoff.
During his campaign, Tarver pushed his top five priorities as safety, education, stewardship, economic development and cleanliness. Fellow Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards made a trip to Shreveport to endorse Tarver along with Republican State Sen. Barrow Peacock, and Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette.
Both candidates focused on the major issues involving crime and economics in Shreveport that has been contributing to driving out the population. Tarver emphasized his anti-crime platform as well as Arceneaux focusing on the restoration of Shreveport which includes reducing blight from the city.
Saturday's election took place at a time when Shreveport has been on decline by forces that appear to be bigger than anything a mayor can control.
Gary Joiner, who chairs the history and social sciences department at LSU-Shreveport, said the city’s problems began in the mid-1980s with the decline of oil and agricultural prices.
High school graduates went off to college and, not seeing a promising future in Shreveport, settled in Dallas, Houston and elsewhere.
Over time, General Motors and AT&T plants closed, and a GE facility has been downsized.
Many White residents who wanted to remain in the area fled to Bossier Parish to the east, or DeSoto Parish to the south, which they believed offered better schools and safer streets.
“It’s been like a leaking balloon,” Joiner said, referring to Shreveport’s population loss, “although it’s been pretty fast in the past 10 years. It becomes a vicious cycle.”