SHREVEPORT, La -- A second Republican challenger to Democrat Adrian Perkins in this year's mayoral election will officially announce his candidacy Tuesday evening.
Attorney Tom Arceneaux will make his announcement on Facebook live from his newly opened candidate page, Tom Arceneaux For Shreveport, at 6 p.m. He's already been active in raising money for his campaign.
Arceneaux is an attorney, specializing primarily in commercial law, for the downtown firm Blanchard, Walker, O'Quin & Roberts. He served as a city council member from 1982 to 1990. He's also a former assistant city attorney for the City of Shreveport.
Republican Caddo Parish Commissioner Jim Taliaferro, who made a failed bid for mayor in 2018, announced last summer his intentions to run again. He has an official campaign website, and a Facebook campaign page.