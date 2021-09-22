SHREVEPORT, La -- A cool change in the weather didn't make much difference inside the American Tower downtown. The air conditioning has been out for two weeks in that prominent office tower.
It was still stifling hot inside the 15-floor, mostly glass building that's been baking in late summer heat. When we were there Wednesday morning, attorney Mark Perkins measured the heat at 106 degrees in one of his offices. His handheld thermometer read 103 in another.
Perkins can only stay a few hours in the morning.
"Total lack of productivity," Perkins says of the worst affect from the heat besides the obvious physical difficulty. "I've had to cancel depositions. My staff can't work up here more than 3 or 4 hours a day. I obviously ask them for their own health and safety to go home."
He says he's spent $4,000 on portable air conditioning units and fans to try to cool his office down. One unit blowing directly on his computer network server had the temperature down to 91 in that spot.
"It needs to be more like 75 at the most," a worried Perkins said.
A crew was at the building for the second straight day trying to get a big supplemental HVAC unit online. One worker said they hoped to have it running by the end of today. Building Manager Angela Eatman, with Walker-Alley & Associates, says there was no delay in trying to get action to bring relief to tenants.
"The immediate availability of supplemental HVAC systems has been directly impacted by the fact that a major hurricane in the gulf has resulted in an increased demand for equipment of this nature," Eatman explained.
Perkins says management and the building owner, who he says is in California, should've seen the HVAC system failure coming long ago.
"The last few years it's been a major problem," he says. "It's either too cold or it's too hot. You can't regulate it. We were told at one time they were going to replace the HVAC. That was two or three years ago. And of course, nothing's been done."
Perkins says it's the last straw. He plans to move his firm and team of 10 staffers to new office space.
"I've told (the property management), I've given them notice. I'm not staying. Even when they get the HVAC -- if they get the HVAC repaired -- I'm not staying in this building. I just don't think that they have done a good job over the years to maintain it as to what it used to be."
Perkins says he examined permit records and found that there's been no major work on the building's HVAC system since 1992.
"It's just been patch-up repair along the way, and finally it's just not working," Perkins says.
Also, only one of five elevators are currently working.
But Eatman disagrees with Perkins' assessment, saying, "The building has been maintained and any characterization otherwise is inaccurate and incorrect."
Perkins considers the HVAC outage a breach of his lease, and therefore a way for him to vacate early. The attorney calls it "failure to provide peaceable possession."
The Walker-Alley company's online listing says base rent at the American Tower ranges from about $12,000 to $32,000 per month.