SHREVEPORT, La - When we deal with severe weather, there is always an immediate concern, then comes the after effects. Sometimes what happens later can impact more people and cause more problems than the initial event.
When it comes to weather events, there's the things we see and the things we don't see.
In this case we've seen all the rain and flooding. What we don't see as easily is the ground saturation or the soil erosion. These kinds of things can be a problem for many of us in the coming days. If we get some high winds, you might find a tree down in your yard or even worse on your house.
According to meteorologists at KTBS, since Dec. 1, 2022 to Feb. 1, we have seen about 15 inches of rain. Normally, we would get only about nine inches of rainfall during that time frame, so right now we're six inches over the norm for the last two months.
"This winter so far we are above normal in rainfall and that's a problem because the trees are starting to have an issues with all this rain," Brian Fowler, a KTBS meteorologist said. "Typically the pine trees do, mostly what you're going to see there is the shallow roots of a pine tree they end up starting to wash. Typically, we're either in feast or famine, right now we are in feast. So, all the rain that we've had has come all at once. It tends to wash away the soil and that's going to be a problem for a lot of vegetation right now."
The good news is we're not in a drought any more like we were this past two summer.