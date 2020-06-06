SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport has reached another weekend of organized protesting against police brutality and discrimination.
Hundreds of people joined and united in downtown Shreveport for a peaceful and organized protest. Beginning at noon on June 6, KTBS 3 News traveled to the scene of the 'Justice for Tommie' Protest/March where protesters read a list of demands and spoke out about changes for the Shreveport Police Department.
Examples of those demands include body cameras, changes to training and a citizen oversight board.
At the start of the demonstration, the community heard from Tommie McGlothen's son, and the family of Anthony Childs.
Protesters were chanting phrases such as, "No justice, no peace", "I can't breath," and "Vote or die," and "White by my side." Volunteers were spotted standing by in medical tents, and police officers, additional protesters and the Salvation Army assisted with passing out water and sports drinks. Certain volunteers were involved in organizing a voter registration.
The march is currently being held in downtown Shreveport, and it will last until 5:00 p.m.
Stay with KTBS 3 News for more updates on the protest.