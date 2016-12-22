Approximately 50,000 students and their parents across the state are scrambling to find ways to pay for school now that the Taylor Opportunity Program for Students, or TOPS, cut is set to take effect in January.
Cuts are anywhere between $1,500 to $2,100 a semester. That's 41.8 percent of what they were expecting. So how are families with college students managing?
Jonathan Reynolds has a daughter who is a freshman studying at the University at New Orleans. "She was awarded and she was excited, I was probably more excited because that was less money coming out of my pocket. We were expecting TOPS to cover pretty much all of her tuition for the most part."
But now Jonathan and his daughter, Jahari Reynolds, are looking for at least $2,000 to cover the spring semester just like thousands of other Louisiana college students.
"It's a little disappointing to a degree," Jonathan said. "Some of the students had to get jobs over the Christmas break to cover what may not be there come January."
Luckily for the Reynolds family, dad has been saving for Jahari's college expenses most of her life. But other students and parents aren't so lucky.
This means there's going to be more student and parent loans taken out. Students will be looking for more scholarships and more kids are going to have to cut study time short and get a job.
But that's not all. Jahari says some students have to take more drastic approaches to save money. "Moving schools and going back home to commute because it's a lot cheaper. A few people are leaving."
And some parents are having to make big changes too. Jonathan added, "Sometimes it may require a second job or perform better at your current job so you can earn more and take a look at cutting your expenses. It's some frustration going on because where did the money go?"
Schools are getting creative to help with the TOPS cuts and to keep students on campus. For example, LSU is deferring it's payments and spreading out the initial cost of the spring 2017 semester.
Meanwhile at the University of New Orleans, where Jahari is studying, the school is offering its students more to help with their tuition.
"We got an email saying they were going to offer a certain amount of money because they don't want a lot of students leaving," Jahari said.
Jahari says she doesn't qualify for work study so she's going to have to get a job off campus. But that's a lot different than a work study job on campus.
"A lot of work study bosses are okay with you studying if you don't have anything else to do but off campus jobs, they probably wont care as much," she said.
Enrollment is down at some schools because of TOPS cuts and stress is high at home with families trying to figure out how to pay for their kids education.
"If you're a parent and you're not able to provide something that your son or daughter wants or needs, that's an internal frustration that you have to deal with," Jonathan said.
The University of New Orleans and Northwestern University were some of the only schools in the state to be able to absorb state cuts without any impact on TOPS awards for their students. But those schools are a bit smaller with less than 2,200 TOPS students.
Hardest hit is the LSU system where 14,000 students are TOPS recipients.