MANY, La. - Community members in south Sabine Parish are rallying to help their neighbors who were hurt or lost homes in a tornado that hit the area early Sunday morning.
The Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office said a family of five was injured when their mobile home was destroyed. So far, at least 15 homes, five barns, two sets of chicken houses and many outdoor sheds and vehicles have been damaged or destroyed.
The sheriff's office and friends have shared social media posts that said some of the injured family members are hospitalized. The father, Justin Westfall, was flown to the trauma unit at an Alexandria hospital, where he is being treated for chest and spinal injuries, broken ribs and a fractured sternum. His wife, Alesha Callais Westfall, was not hospitalized; however, their daughter, Kaylee Westfall, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport with neck and spine injuries and their two younger sons have cuts and bruises.
"There has been an overwhelming and unbelievable amount of support from volunteers and neighbors helping neighbors today," Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said.
Sheriff's deputies will be in the area overnight and over the next several days.
The damage is centered in the Peason Community off state Highway 118. The highway is passable but expected to be shut down as workers clear debris.
Low-hanging power lines also are a concern. SWEPCO crews have been repairing lines.
Volunteers throughout the community are coming together to help. Food such as sandwiches, biscuits, chips, snacks and bottled water are being taken to Pine Grove Church for those who are helping. The church has no power so food items should be taken in coolers.