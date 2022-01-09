MANY, La. - Community members in south Sabine Parish are rallying to help their neighbors who were hurt or lost homes in a tornado that hit the area early Sunday morning.
The Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office said a family of five was injured when their mobile home was destroyed. So far, at least 15 homes, five barns, two sets of chicken houses and many outdoor sheds and vehicles have been damaged or destroyed.
The damage is centered in the Peason Community off state Highway 118. The highway is passable but expected to be shut down as workers help to clear debris.
Low-hanging power lines also are a concern. SWEPCO crews are already in the area repairing lines.
Volunteers throughout the community are coming together to help. Food such as sandwiches, biscuits, chips, snacks and bottled water are being taken to Pine Grove Church for those who are helping. The church has no power so food items should be taken in coolers.