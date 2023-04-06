ATLANTA, Texas – An EF-0 tornado that tore through Cass County Wednesday morning uprooted a large oak tree, toppling it through the roof of a historical church in Atlanta, Texas.
Aside from the hole in the roof of The Law’s Chapel Methodist Church and a broken water line, the only real damage in the sanctuary was to a single pew the tornado lifted from the floor.
No one was in the church at the time, but the entire congregation arrived instantly to help, cleaning up most of the wreckage before the restoration company came out to assess the damage.
Sidney O’Rear, superintendent of Sunday school classes said, “Every church in Cass County and in Texarkana have called and offered to help.”
Law’s Chapel Methodist Church is the oldest church in Cass County, beginning its services and outreach in 1853.
Maunday Thursday’s service on April 6 will be held at 6 p.m. in the Family Life Center and Easter Sunday services at 11 a.m. in the same location.