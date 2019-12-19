MINDEN, La. — By the time the EF-1 tornado ended at the home located at 324 Evergreen School Road in rural Minden Monday, the entire 40-year-old interior had been exposed to the outdoor elements.
Debris was everywhere. The house where Shirley Jenkins and her son Demarcus Richard lived had been destroyed.
Today, a single light bulb remains dangling from what once was the ceiling in what used to be Jenkins’ bedroom. A small fraction of the clothes in the closet were left unscathed. The roof — off. The smell of the mangled insulation both inside and outside resembles ashes, coupled with fragments of an indescribable smell in the air. The place mirrors a war zone.
“When the tornado hit the house, it sounded like a bomb had exploded and the insulation dust made it almost impossible to breathe,” Jenkins said Thursday. “It happened on my birthday... Both Demarcus and I were inside the house when it hit. I’m thankful that my grandson was not home at the time.”
The pair had taken up shelter on their living room floor. Their lives were spared, but their home did not survive and neither did much else.
“It is a blessing to just be alive. We survived a tornado. I literally watched it drop down on my head. I am truly blessed and I thank God for saving us,” Richard said.
Physical labor, monetary donations and other gifts were still pouring in to the family from a variety of good samaritans Thursday, including the company Ronpak, where Richard is employed.
“The entire company supports him and we are going to try and help him get through this,” said Kevin Wascom, president of Ronpak.
Friends, family, strangers and neighbors are all pitching in to help the family start anew providing evidence of hope.
“We are very appreciative of all the generosity,” Richard said. “My God! The love is real. I'm at a loss of words.”
Donations can be made via the family’s Go Fund Me account at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/brj2k-disaster-fund?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet
This is currently the only official donation site for the family at this time, since the previous fundraiser ended after reaching its $ 2,000 goal.