A tornado tore through Winona Texas which is about 10 miles northeast of Tyler at 10:23 a.m. Monday morning. The storm passed through the town's high school football field. Then, it jumped over the water tower and crossed FM 16 hitting a pecan orchard according to KTBS 3 Weather Watcher, Leslie Smith who lives nearby in Holly Lake Ranch.
The Shreveport National Weather Service's Dual Pol Doppler Radar showed the familiar storm relative velocity wind couplet where the green colors indicate winds blowing toward the radar in Shreveport and the red blowing away. The directions reveal a counter-clockwise rotation which is typical for most tornadoes. The storm relative velocity takes the storm's northeast motion out of the calculations so the meteorologist can focus on the winds inside the storm.
This image shows the heavy rainfall associated with the tornadic storm from our Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar. You can see a small upside down hook shape in the bright orange colors.
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler, Skip Kordas and Tom Konvicka are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.