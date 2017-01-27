The clean up is the next step in the process for families following the tornadoes that ravaged parts of northeast Bossier Parish last weekend, but the chore of rebuilding is coming with an unexpected cost.
"If you just look around I think that these people have lost enough," said Anne Franks. Her mother lost her entire home in the storm. "To come up and to have to pay to get your electricity back on is just I think a little too much to ask of people right now."
Residents are required to get an inspection permit from Bossier Parish before SWEPCO can reconnect their power. According to Franks, the fee for the permit is $185 an amount she believes piles on to the stress of recovery.
The inspection permit is to ensure it is safe to reconnect power. Bossier Parish waved the inspection fee for flood victims in 2016. Franks feels they deserve the same treatment.
"You know I understand they need and it's safety and that's okay, but then waive the fee," said Franks. "Because these people, in these two houses here and in the house next door to us, they lost everything."
The Bossier Parish police juror for the area of the parish did not know about the fees when contacted.
There is a tornado relief fund set up by Plain Dealing Mayor David Smith and Fire Chief Jason Vaughan. The fund is at citizens national bank. The money will be used to help people recover from the devastation.