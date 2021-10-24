SHREVEPORT, La. - McCurtain county is under a Tornado Watch issued by the Storm Prediction Center until 11 p.m. Isolated tornadoes, hail and gusty winds are possible in this area until late evening.
The risk is Marginal (Green) to Slight (Yellow).
Storms are firing up along a weak cold front that is moving south. The strongest activity should be in Missouri near the storm center. The ArkLaTex is on the southern edge of the severe threat.
Here is the Precisioncast Forecast.
A line of weak storms moves into the I-30 corridor by 11 p.m.
Showers and storms of weak intensity are forecast from Marshall to Magnolia after midnight.
By sunrise, the rain dissipates.
The highest risk of severe weather is for the rest of Sunday evening. After midnight the severe threat diminishes with the loss of daytime heating.
