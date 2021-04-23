The Storm Prediction Center in Norman Okla. has issued a Tornado Watch for portions of Central and Western Louisiana, Southeast Texas and Coastal Waters effective Friday until 9 p.m.
The primary threats include a few tornadoes possible, scattered damaging with wind gusts to 70 mph likely and scattered large hail.
Thunderstorms will increase in coverage and intensity Friday afternoon across the region. A few supercell storms are capable of damaging winds, tornadoes and two inch hail.
The Tornado Watch area is approximately along and 65 statute miles north and south of a line from 35 miles south southwest of College Station, Tex. to 30 miles east of Alexandria.