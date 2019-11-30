SHREVEPORT, La. _ The Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado watch for southern Arkansas, northern Louisiana and east Texas. The area includes most of the Ark-La-Tex until 7 p.m. Saturday,
The tornado watch area is approximately along and 80 statute miles east and west of a line from 65 miles west southwest of Natchitoches, La. to 25 miles north of Monticello, Ark.
Multiple bands/corridors of storms will increase across the region, initially across far east Texas, southern Arkansas, and northwest Louisiana early this afternoon, and by mid-afternoon across additional parts of northern Louisiana. Conditions are favorable for supercells/organized line segments capable of damaging winds/hail and a couple of tornadoes.