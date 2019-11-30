Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 697 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS UNION IN SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS COLUMBIA LAFAYETTE NEVADA IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 PARISHES IN NORTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA CALDWELL GRANT JACKSON LA SALLE LINCOLN OUACHITA UNION WINN IN NORTHWEST LOUISIANA BIENVILLE BOSSIER CADDO CLAIBORNE DE SOTO NATCHITOCHES RED RIVER SABINE WEBSTER IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST TEXAS ANGELINA CHEROKEE GREGG HARRISON MARION NACOGDOCHES PANOLA RUSK SABINE SAN AUGUSTINE SHELBY SMITH UPSHUR THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCADIA, BERNICE, BIG SANDY, BOSSIER CITY, BRADLEY, CARTHAGE, CENTER, CLARKS, COLFAX, COLUMBIA, COUSHATTA, DRY PRONG, EL DORADO, FARMERVILLE, GIBSLAND, GILMER, GRAYSON, HAYNESVILLE, HEMPHILL, HENDERSON, HOMER, JACKSONVILLE, JEFFERSON, JENA, JONESBORO, LEWISVILLE, LOGANSPORT, LONGVIEW, LUFKIN, MAGNOLIA, MANSFIELD, MANY, MARSHALL, MARTIN, MIDWAY, MINDEN, MONROE, MONTGOMERY, NACOGDOCHES, NATCHITOCHES, OLLA, PINELAND, PLEASANT HILL, PRESCOTT, RINGGOLD, RUSK, RUSTON, SAN AUGUSTINE, SHREVEPORT, SPRINGHILL, STAMPS, STONEWALL, TYLER, WINNFIELD, AND ZWOLLE.