Tornado Watch (Storm Prediction Center)
Tornado Watch (Storm Prediction Center)

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Watch for northeast Texas, southeast Oklahoma and southwest Arkansas until 10 p.m.  Tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area!

Counties included:

  1. Texas:  Harrison, Gregg, Upshur, Marion, Cass, Camp, Franklin, Titus, Morris, Red River and Bowie
  2. Oklahoma:  McCurtain
  3. Arkansas:  Sevier, Little River and Miller.

Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com, the KTBS 3 Weather App. and the KTBS 3 Now Devices for updates.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0



Recommended for you

Load comments