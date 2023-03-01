SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Watch for northeast Texas, southeast Oklahoma and south Arkansas until 10 p.m. Tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area for the next several hours.
The risk of severe weather is ENHANCED for this area. Large hail, tornadoes and damaging winds could occur.
Here is the forecast timeline from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m.:
Scattered strong to severe storms move across the northern half of the ArkLaTex during the next 6 hours. Then, the atmosphere stabilizes for the rest of the night.
