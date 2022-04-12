Tornado Watch (Storm Prediction Center)
Tornado Watch (Storm Prediction Center)

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Watch until 2 a.m. for most of the ArkLaTex.  Storms are racing toward our area.  Here is the timeline:

9 PM Forecast
10 PM Forecast
11 PM Forecast
12 AM Wednesday Forecast

It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler, Patrick Dennis and Tom Konvicka are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.

Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.

Report a typo on this article
1
0
0
0
0

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments